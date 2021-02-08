St. Catherine Man Charged with Burglary, Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm

The St. Catherine North Police arrested and charged one man with Burglary, Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm, following an incident in Eltham Acres, Spanish Town in St. Catherine on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Charged is 22-year-old Kymani Walker, otherwise called ‘Croucks’, of Night Avenue, Eltham Acres, Spanish Town in the parish.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that between 1:00 and 2:30 a.m., the accused—armed with a firearm—broke into the complainant’s house, bound her hands, gagged her and then robbed her of several times before escaping.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police and Walker was later arrested and charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalized.