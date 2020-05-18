St. Catherine Man Charged with Assault at Common Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm

One man has been charged with Assault at Common Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm, following an incident in his community on Tuesday, May 12.

He is 19-year-old Kemar Thompson, of Watson Grove district in St. Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 7:40 p.m., Thompson was involved in an altercation with a woman during which he brandished a firearm and made threatening comments to her. The woman escaped unhurt and alerted the police.

Kemar was later arrested and charged by the police.