St. Catherine Man Charged Under The Larceny And Firarms Acts

Firearm Seizure
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Eighteen-year-old Akeem Thomas of Garbally Drive, Spanish Town, St. Catherine was arrested and charged under the Larceny Act and Firearms Act following an incident on Monday, September 14.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 3:45 a.m., the complainant was in his yard when Thomas and two other men, armed with guns, alighted from a beige Toyota Axio motor car. The men proceeded to rob him of JMD 40,000, USD 1,026, one Samsung J3 cellular phone valued at JMD 20,000, one T-Mobile cellular phone valued at JMD 40,000, and a pair of iPhone iPods valued at USD 100. Thomas was later arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalized.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....