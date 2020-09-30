St. Catherine Man Charged Under The Larceny And Firarms Acts

Jamaica News: Eighteen-year-old Akeem Thomas of Garbally Drive, Spanish Town, St. Catherine was arrested and charged under the Larceny Act and Firearms Act following an incident on Monday, September 14.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 3:45 a.m., the complainant was in his yard when Thomas and two other men, armed with guns, alighted from a beige Toyota Axio motor car. The men proceeded to rob him of JMD 40,000, USD 1,026, one Samsung J3 cellular phone valued at JMD 20,000, one T-Mobile cellular phone valued at JMD 40,000, and a pair of iPhone iPods valued at USD 100. Thomas was later arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalized.