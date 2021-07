A 50-year-old man from St Catherine has been charged with having sexual relations with his 8-year-old stepdaughter.

Detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) arrested him and charged him with rape, indecent assault, and sexual touching of a child.

The accused had sexual intercourse with the child on several occasions between 2020 and 2021, according to police report.

The incident was reported to the authorities, and he was taken into custody.