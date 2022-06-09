St. Catherine Man Charged for Murder

Third Man Charged For 'Snake Man' Murder

Detectives assigned to the Above Rocks Police charged 38-year-old Gregory Allen, a farmer of Golden River, Above Rocks in St. Catherine with the murder of 20-year-old Tajay Anderson, otherwise called ‘Devil’, of Above Rocks, in the parish that was committed in their community on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

 Reports are that at about 3:30 a.m., Anderson and Allen were involved in a dispute when it is alleged that Anderson used an object to chop Allen multiple times.  Allen subsequently used a knife to stab Anderson multiple times. The police were summoned and both men were taken to hospital where Anderson was pronounced dead and Allen admitted under police guard.

Allen was charged following a question and answer interview on Wednesday, June 08.

He is scheduled to appear before the Spanish Town Resident Magistrate’s Court on Friday, June 10.

