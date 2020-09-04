St. Catherine Man Charged For Breaching Electoral Legislation

Fifty-six-year-old Anthony Walters, a truck driver and licensed firearm holder of Meadowvale Drive, Gregory Park in St Catherine was arrested and charged on Thursday, September 3 for breaching election day laws.

He has been charged for Being Armed with an Offensive Weapon within 100 metres of a Polling Centre.

Reports are that about 9:00 a.m., officers on duty at a polling station in Lauriston community observed Walters with what appeared to be a weapon and quickly intercepted him. He was searched and the firearm was found on his person. He was taken into custody and the firearm seized.

His court date is being finalized.