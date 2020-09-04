St. Catherine Man Charged For Breaching Electoral Legislation

Arrested - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Fifty-six-year-old Anthony Walters, a truck driver and licensed firearm holder of Meadowvale Drive, Gregory Park in St Catherine was arrested and charged  on  Thursday, September 3 for breaching election day laws.

He has been charged for Being Armed with an Offensive Weapon within 100 metres of a Polling Centre.

Reports are that about 9:00 a.m., officers on duty at a polling station in Lauriston community observed Walters with what appeared to be a weapon and quickly intercepted him. He was searched and the firearm was found on his person. He was taken into custody and the firearm seized.

His court date is being finalized.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....