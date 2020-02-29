St Catherine Man Charged for Badly Beating His Girlfriend

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): A St Catherine man who reportedly beat his girlfriend without mercy and sent her to the hospital, has been arrested and charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Unlawful Wounding, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

The accused has been identified as 52-year-old, Elvis Campbell of Gravel Heights in St Catherine.

Reports by the Spanish Town Police are that about 3:00 a.m., the accused and his girlfriend were at home when an argument developed between them.

During the argument, the accused allegedly held unto the defenseless female, and kick, box and punched her, resulting in her body being bruised all over.

The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested and charged. He is booked to appear in court at a later date.

