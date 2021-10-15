St Catherine Man Charged after Robbing Church in St Elizabeth

A St Elizabeth man who is accused of breaking into a church, and robbing a number of musical items, has been arrested and charged by the police.

He is 45-year-old Richard Gazader, of Church Road in Bog Walk, St Catherine, and he has been charged with Sacrilege.

Reports by the Junction police is that the pastor of a church located in their Division made a report at the station that, he securely locked up his church on Friday, October 8, and went home.

Upon his return, he discovered that the building was broken into, and musical equipment and items valued at over $20,000 were missing.

The police launched an investigation which led them to the accused man’s home, and following a search of his house, a monitor box which is said to be the property of the church was found. The police also discovered other stolen musical items.

Gazader was arrested and subsequently charged.