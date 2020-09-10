St. Catherine Man Arrested And Charged For Several Offences

Four Men Charged With Assault At Common Law, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, Unlawful Wounding &Amp; Malicious Destruction Of Property
A St. Catherine man accused of disobeying a signal to stop at a Police checkpoint and firing at the Police as he fled in May of this year has been arrested and charged by detectives in the St. Catherine North Division after months on the run.

The man, 23-year-old Carlos Crawford, of Tawes Meadows, Spanish Town, St Catherine has been charged with:

– Shooting with Intent

– Discharge Firearm to Prevent Arrest

-Illegal Possession of Firearm

– Illegal Possession of Ammunition

– Driving Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent.

Reports are that about 8:15 p.m., on Sunday, May 24, Crawford was signalled to stop at a checkpoint. He however disobeyed and sped off. A police team attempted to intercept him, however, he fired at them. The lawmen, in a bid to preserve the safety of persons in the area, curbed their initial efforts and Crawford escaped.

Investigations continued and on Tuesday, September 1,  a team of officers conducted operations in Tawes Meadows in the parish and Crawford was nabbed. He was subsequently placed on an identification parade, where he was pointed out.

He is to appear in the Spanish Town Gun Court on Tuesday, September 15.

