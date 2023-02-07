St Catherine Man Allegedly Commits Suicide in Canefield

The Shady Grove police in St Catherine are investigating a suspected case of suicide, following the discovery of a man’s body in a canefield at Worthy Park in the parish  on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as  55-year-old Fredrick Grant of Rosemount Housing Scheme in Linstead, St Catherine.

Grant, is said to be the spouse of a top executive at Television Jamaica and was  a marketer at Kingston Bookshop.

According to reports, the police visited a section of Worthy Park [Sugar Estate] cane-field around 8:25p.m., after receiving information. Upon their arrival, the deceased’s body was discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with what seems to be a gunshot wound to the mouth and a firearm in his hand.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

 

