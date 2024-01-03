St. Catherine elderly man missing

Seventy-four-year-old David McKenzie of Meadowvale Crescent, St. Catherine
has been missing since Tuesday, January 02.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.
Reports from the Caymanas Police are that about 7:00 a.m., McKenzie was last seen in his
community wearing a grey pants. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of David Mckenzie is asked to contact the Caymanas Police at
(876) 988-1719, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
