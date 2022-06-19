St. Catherine Carpenter Charged For Breaches Of The Firearms Act

A St. Catherine carpenter of Cinnamon Crescent, Kingston 11 has been charged

with Assault at Common Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm, following an incident on

Tuesday, June 14.

Charged is 39-year- old Earl Myers.

Reports from the lawmen are that about 8:25 p.m., the accused and two other persons had a

dispute; when the accused pulled a gun from his waistband and uttered threatening words to the

complainants.

He was subsequently arrested and charged, after he was positively identified by the complainants.

His court date is being finalized.

