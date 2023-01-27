St Catherine Businessman Gunned Down

A St Catherine businessman was shot and killed by unknown assailants at Knollis district in Bog Walk, St Catherine on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as 49-year-old Kerrio Johnson, otherwise called ‘ ‘Kerro’ of Charlemont community.
Reports by the Bog Walk police are that at about 6:00 pm, Johnson who operated a hardware in Knollis district was at his place of business, when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman who shot him multiple times.
Investigators rushed to the scene and Johnson was taken to hospital where he died.