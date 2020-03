Jamaica News: A man was shot and killed along the Milford main road in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Paul Thomas, a sales representative of Milford Road in Ocho Rios.

It is reports are that about 3.15 am, Thomas was among a group of friends walking home with their electronics and other devices following a social event in the area. While walking along the roadway, they were pounced upon by two armed men who demanded their electronics.

Thomas allegedly refused to hand over his device and was shot in the chest.

One of his friends managed to raise an alarm, and residents came to assist them.

The gunmen, however, escaped in a waiting motorcar. Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspected men.