St Ann Woman Perish in Crash

Fifty-year-old Cherine Anderson of Parry Town, Ocho Rios, St Ann, died from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident along a section of the Dacosta Drive main road in the parish on Monday, January 31.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that about 7:30am, Anderson and a man was attempting to cross a section of the roadway, when the driver of a Mitsubishi van lost control and collided into them.

Anderson and the injured male were rushed to the St Ann Bay Hospital where she died whilst being treated, and the other victim treated and admitted in serious condition.

The driver of the ill fated vehicle had since been warned for prosecution.

