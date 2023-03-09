ST. ANN WOMAN MISSING

March 08, 2023- Twenty-two-year-old Britney Smikle of Fern Grove, Ocho Rios in St. Ann has
been missing since Friday, March 03.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that Britney was last seen boarding a taxi. Her mode of
dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britney Smikle is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios
Police at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.