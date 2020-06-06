ST. ANN WOMAN CHARGED FOR HOUSE BREAKING, LARCENY AND RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

Forty-year-old Dawnette Tennant, otherwise called ‘Shelly’, of Parry Town, Ocho

Rios in St. Ann was arrested and charged on Thursday, June 4 for House Breaking, Larceny and

Receiving Stolen Property.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 20, the

complainant sent a friend to check on her house when it was observed that several items- a queen

sized bed set, two double bed sets, one 600 gallon water tank, a component set and a door, were

stolen. The Police were summoned and an investigation was launched. Tennant’s house was

searched and some of the items were found in her possession.

She was subsequently charged, however her court date is being finalised.

