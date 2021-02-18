St Ann Thief Nabbed after Leaving Condition of Bail Book at the Scene

The St Ann police say they have arrested and charged a robber who left his condition of bail book at the scene of a crime in Exchange district, Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Friday, February 5.

The accused who has since been charged with House Breaking and Larceny, has been identified as 24-year-old, Javier Amos, Landscaper of Boham Heights, Exchange, in St Ann.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that about 12; 15 pm, Amos gained entry to a shop in the community, and stole several contents.

A report was made to the police, and upon their arrival, the shop owner handed over a condition-of-bail book to the lawmen, who carried out an investigation and discovered that the book is owned by the accused.

Amos was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with the crime.

