St Ann Teenager Arrested for Stealing Motorcycle

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): St Ann Teenager ArrestedThe St Ann police arrested a 16-year-old boy who is suspected to be among a group of men who held up and robbed a motorcyclist of his bike in Discovery Bay, last Saturday.

Reports are that about 3:30 a.m., the motorcyclist was riding his Zunjang motorcycle along the main road, when he was stopped by the driver of a Nissan Tida motor car.

Five men, including the teenager, reportedly jumped out and robbed the victim of his cellular phone, and his motorcycle.

A report was made to the police who conducted an investigation. A sting Operation was set up in Discovery Bay, in which the teen allegedly attempted to sell the stolen motorcycle, and he was arrested and charged for receiving stolen property.

