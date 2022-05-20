St Ann Teacher on Buggery Charge Granted $400K Bail

The male St Ann teacher who was charged with molestation of a 15-year-old male student has been granted bail in the amount of $400,000.

The 24-year-old teacher was in St. Ann Parish Court on Monday, where he was charged with one count each of buggery, indecent assault, and grievous sexual assault.

He was also ordered by the presiding judge to report to the police station once a week and not to visit Ocho Rios. In addition, the judge cautioned that if those requirements are not met, the bail will be withdrawn.

The teacher is accused of having a relationship with a 15-year-old male student at the school.

According to reports, a third minor, the male student, and the male teacher engaged in a three-way sexual encounter at a hotel in Ocho Rios.

A parent of one of the male students had suspicions about what had taken place and informed the authorities.

Following complaints by the student, the teacher was arrested and taken into custody earlier this month.

On Thursday, the court was informed that an investigation is underway to determine whether the educator will face additional charges for the molestation of another student.

Last week, the teacher’s defense attorney said that the male teacher was charged as a result of a possible “conspiracy between students and teachers” at the school.