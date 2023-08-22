St Ann Taxi Operator Charged with Buggery and Rape

A St Ann taxi operator who forcefully entered the home of a female in Rio Nuevo community, St Mary, on Thursday, August 17, and sexually assaulted her, has been arrested and charged.
The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Kevin Broomfield, otherwise called ‘Phoenix’, a taxi operator of Contents district, in St Ann, has been charged with Rape, Buggery, Burglary, and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.
Reports are that about 9:00pm, Broomfield allegedly kicked in the door of the female and attacked her physically.
He reportedly hit the woman in her face repeatedly until she was rendered unconscious, after which he raped and buggered her.
The female later reported the matter to the police, and Broomfield was taken into custody and charged on Sunday, August 19.