St. Ann Police Lauded For Swift Action

Detectives assigned to the Ocho Police Station are being lauded for their swift
response, which led to the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition, within 30
minutes of being alerted, on Tuesday, October 6.
Reports are that there has been a spate of robberies in St. Ann involving a black Toyota Fielder
since Monday, October 5. At about 8:15 a.m., on October 6, a black Toyota Fielder, fitting the
description, was spotted in Mansfield, Ocho Rios. The Police were alerted and a chase ensued,
which ended when the driver of the Fielder crashed into a wall in the nearby community of
Marvin’s Park. Two men ran from the vehicle, one of whom opened gunfire at the police. The
Police returned gunfire and the men escaped leaving the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of one 9mm Sig Sauer pistol and fourteen 9mm
cartridges and the recovery of several items which were reported stolen in multiple house
breakings in the parish.
Persons who may have been victims of similar crimes in the area are being asked to visit the Ocho
Rios Police Station to make a report and identify their stolen possessions.
The Ocho Rios Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the capture of
these culprits to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2469, Crime Stop 311, Police
Emergency Number 119 or the nearest police station.