St. Ann Police Lauded For Swift Action

Detectives assigned to the Ocho Police Station are being lauded for their swift

response, which led to the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition, within 30

minutes of being alerted, on Tuesday, October 6.

Reports are that there has been a spate of robberies in St. Ann involving a black Toyota Fielder

since Monday, October 5. At about 8:15 a.m., on October 6, a black Toyota Fielder, fitting the

description, was spotted in Mansfield, Ocho Rios. The Police were alerted and a chase ensued,

which ended when the driver of the Fielder crashed into a wall in the nearby community of

Marvin’s Park. Two men ran from the vehicle, one of whom opened gunfire at the police. The

Police returned gunfire and the men escaped leaving the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of one 9mm Sig Sauer pistol and fourteen 9mm

cartridges and the recovery of several items which were reported stolen in multiple house

breakings in the parish.

Persons who may have been victims of similar crimes in the area are being asked to visit the Ocho

Rios Police Station to make a report and identify their stolen possessions.

The Ocho Rios Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the capture of

these culprits to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2469, Crime Stop 311, Police

Emergency Number 119 or the nearest police station.