St Ann Murder Accused out on Bail, Killed in Brown’s Town

A 52-Year-old higgler, who was before the St Ann Circuit Court for the 2018 murder of chinese business operator, Teng Fei Cheng, was shot and killed by armed men in Philadelphia community, St Ann, on Saturday, February 20.

The deceased has been identified as Leabert Piper, also of Philadelphia district.

Reports by the St Ann police are that about 6:00 pm, on Saturday, Leabert was walking at a section of the community when he was pounced upon by armed men, who shot him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Leabert who was on bail up to the time of his death, was before the court for the Tuesday, February 27, 2017 murder of the Chinese businessman, who was gunned down inside his vehicle, outside his business place, in Brown’s Town.

Piper along with Cheston Morris, Raymond Emanuel, Orandy Mott and Vivan Campbell, were all charged in connection with the murder of the Chinese businessman.