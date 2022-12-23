St. Ann Men Charged with Robbery and Murder

Two St. Ann men have been charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Misprision of a Felony and Robbery with Violence stemming from an incident in Orange Hill, Browns Town, in the parish on Sunday, December 4.
Charged are; 27-year-old Rayshawn Rattray otherwise called ‘Shawn’, and 35-year-old Ainstworth Whitter, both labourers of Orange Hill District.
Reports are that both men confessed during a caution statement, to robbing a man of an undetermined sum of cash and stabbing him multiple times before setting his house ablaze. The body, that was burnt beyond recognition, was found following cooling down operations. The police are awaiting forensic evidence to confirm the identity of the deceased.
Intense investigations by detectives in St. Ann, led to the speedy arrests of Rattray and Whitter, who gave caution statements. They were consequently charged and are awaiting their appearance in court.