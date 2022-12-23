St. Ann Men Charged with Robbery and Murder

Leave a Comment / By / December 23, 2022

Two St. Ann men have been charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Misprision of a Felony and Robbery with Violence stemming from an incident in Orange Hill, Browns Town, in the parish on Sunday, December 4.

Charged are; 27-year-old Rayshawn Rattray otherwise called ‘Shawn’, and 35-year-old Ainstworth Whitter, both labourers of Orange Hill District.

Reports are that both men confessed during a caution statement, to robbing a man of an undetermined sum of cash and stabbing him multiple times before setting his house ablaze. The body, that was burnt beyond recognition, was found following cooling down operations. The police are awaiting forensic evidence to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Intense investigations by detectives in St. Ann, led to the speedy arrests of Rattray and Whitter, who gave caution statements. They were consequently charged and are awaiting their appearance in court.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: