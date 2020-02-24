St. Ann men charged for robbery with aggravation

Flow Cables Vandalized by Theft; customers affected
 Jamaica News: Two men have been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation on Wednesday, February 12 by St. Ann Police.

 

Both suspects identified as Elvis Robinson, also known as ‘Sing J’, a 27-year-old higgler of Lime Hall, St Ann, and Craig Tracey, 18-year-old of Windsor Heights, St Ann’s Bay.

 

It is reported that at about 7:30 pm, Robinson and Tracey allegedly went to a shop, where they held up the cashier and robbed her knife point for $31,065 and a cell phone.

 

Both were arrested and subsequently charged on Friday, February 20.

 

They are to appear in court at a later date.

 

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

