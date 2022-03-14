St Ann Man Missing

ST. ANDREW MAN MISSING

Nineteen-year-old Alton Foster a labourer of Green Bay, Steer Town in St. Ann has been missing since Friday, March 11.

He is of dark complexion, slim build about 168 centimetres (5 feet and 6 inches) tall.

Reports are that about  6:00 p.m., Foster was last seen in the communty wearing a black shirt, a pair of blue jeans pants and a pair of black slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alton Foster is being asked to contact the St. Anns Bay Police at 876-972-2211, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

No Photograph was made available at the time of this publication.

