St. Ann Man Missing

Twenty-one-year-old Javier Green of Middle Street, Ocho Rios, St. Ann has been missing since Monday, November 01.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and sport a low cut hairstyle.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Green was last seen at home wearing a white T-shirt and mustard shorts. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Javier Green is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876- 974-2533, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.