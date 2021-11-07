ST. ANN MAN MISSING

ST. ANN MAN MISSING
Eighteen-year-old Jaheim Whyte of Lodge district, Mile End in St. Ann has been missing since Thursday, November 04.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 11:00 a.m., Whyte was last seen at home dressed in a black polo shirt, blue sweat pants and a pair of blue Tommy slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jaheim Whyte is asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-975-1016, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

