Thirty-six-year-old Cleve Cummings, farmer of McNie district, St. Ann has been missing since Friday, June 18.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 191 centimetres (6 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Claremont Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Cummings was last seen at home dressed in a shirt, white jeans and a pair of red shoes. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

No photograph of Cleve Cummings was made available at the time of this publication.