St. Ann Man Killed in Hit-And-Run Accident

Seventy-three-year-old Delroy Henderson of Albion Mount, Mount Maria, St. Ann died as a result of injuries he sustained in a hit and run accident on the Mammee Bay main road in the parish on Monday, February 06.
Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 10:00 p.m., Henderson was in the process of crossing the roadway, when he was hit by Toyota Wish motorcar that was travelling towards Ocho Rios.
Investigators are now appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist them to contact the St. Ann’s Bay Police at 876-972-2211, the Police 119 number or the nearest police station.
Investigation continues.