St Ann Man in Custody for Navagia Gray’s Murder Dies in His Cell

An investigation is now underway following the death of security guard Leroy Martin, who was found unresponsive in a cell at the Brown’s Town lock-up in St Ann last week Thursday.

Martin, also known as ‘Biggy,’ is said to have complained of being sick and was discovered lifeless on the cell floor later that afternoon.

He was transported to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

The 56-year-old security guard was in custody for the murder of 19-year-old Navagia Gray, and the injuring of another person in Carlton Mountain, near Claremont, St Ann on March 2.

According to reports, Martin had a disagreement with Gray on the day in question, about waste dumping in the community, which turned into a quarrel.

He allegedly left the area, then returned with a firearm and fired several shots, injuring two people.

They were rushed to St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, and the other admitted.

Martin fled the scene, but was captured and charged a few days later.

The Independent Commission of Investigations and other internal authorities are currently investigating Martin’s death.