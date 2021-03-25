St Ann Man Held in Connection with Murder of PNP Organizer

The St Ann police have confirmed that they have taken one man into custody, in connection with the murder of People’s National Party Political Organizer, Philemon Wynter, who was killed at his home in Alexandria, on Tuesday morning, March 23, and his house set on fire.

Reports are that shortly after 2:00 am, residents heard gunshots coming from the directions of Wynter’s house, and fire was later seen coming from the dwelling.

The police and the fire department were summoned, and upon arrival, the entire building was seen being engulfed by fire.

Following cooling down operations by the fire department, Whynter’s charred remains was found under the burnt rubbles, and was removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

The police carried out a series of investigations which led to the prime suspect being arrested on Wednesday.