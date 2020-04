Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): Fifty-nine-year-old Derven Corrodas, painter of Chalky Hill in St. Ann was charged with Simple Larceny on Monday, April 20.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 3:45 p.m., on Sunday, April 12, Corrodas was arrested in a sting operation after the complainant reported to the Police that he was stealing items from her premises. He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalized.