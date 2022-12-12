St. Ann Man Charged with Robbery with Aggravation

Man Charged with Robbery: Twenty-two-year-old Bryan Irving has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation stemming from an incident that happened on the Dunn’s River main road in St. Ann on Wednesday, November 16.

Reports are that at about 4:00 pm, Irving—armed with a handgun—pounced upon an unsuspecting man and robbed him of his cellular phone, camera, and other belongings. Quick action by the police, then led them to the location where the robbers were hiding, and Irving was arrested and charged the same day.

His court date is being finalised.

