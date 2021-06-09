St Ann Man Charged with Rape and Abduction

Detectives attached to the Centre for Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have laid criminal charges against a man, following his alleged involvement in an incident at Charles Town, St Ann, on Friday, May 21.

The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Anthony Case, otherwise called ‘Rick’ also of Charles Town, in the parish

Reports are that about 10:00 am, a female was picking mangoes in the community, when Case allegedly held her, and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The matter was reported to the police, and following an investigation, Chase was arrested and subsequently charged, on Tuesday, June 8, with Rape and Abduction.

