St. Ann Man Charged with Murder

A 31-year-old man has now been charged for the murder of a 38-year-old man from Mount Mariah, St. Ann on Thursday, April 23.

Charged is old Zayne Chambers, a taxi operator of Plowden, Manchester.

Dead is old Kingsley Williams otherwise called ‘Job’.

It is being reported that at about 10:00 pm on April 23, the men were engaged in an argument when Chambers allegedly used an object to hit Williams in the head causing him to fall to the ground.

Chambers then reportedly strangled Williams. The police were summoned and Williams was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chambers was arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalised