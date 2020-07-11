St Ann man charged with murder

A man accused of murdering his neighbour several weeks ago in St Ann has been charged for murder.

Oshae Francis otherwise called ‘Shaker’, a 30-year-old labourer of Stony Hill in Lewis district, St. Ann was charged with the May 23, 2020 murder of 23-year-old Mark Campbell otherwise called ‘Nick’, also of Lewis.

St. Ann Police said it was their “thorough investigations” that resulted in Francis being charged for murder on Friday, July 10.

Reports are that Francis and Campbell had a dispute in the community and residents mediated. The issue was thought to have been resolved; however, Francis allegedly returned later that day with a firearm and opened gunfire hitting Campbell to his upper body. Campbell was pronounced dead at the hospital. Francis fled the area.

The relentless efforts of the investigators led to his arrest after a month and a half search.

His court date will be announced at a later date.