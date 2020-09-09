St. Ann Man Charged for House-Breaking and Larceny

A months-old case has been cracked by detectives in St. Ann, as a 22-year-old man is to face the court to answer to charges in relation to an incident in Mount Pleasant, St. Ann just over three months ago.

The man has been identified as Nicholas Pinnock of Mount Pleasant, St. Ann.

Reports are that, following months of investigations, the Police unearthed investigative leads and executed a search warrant at Pinnock’s home on Monday, September 7. Items, which the police suspect Pinnock stole when he broke into a house in his community on Thursday, May 14, 2020, were recovered. He was arrested and later charged with House-Breaking and Larceny.

His court date will be announced later.