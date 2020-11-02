St. Ann Man Charged For Damaging Bicycle, After Wounding The Owner In Dispute

Jamaica News: Thirty-five-year-old Richard Allimon of Lime Tree Gardens in St Ann was charged with Wounding with Intent and Malicious Destruction of Property following a dispute in his community on Saturday, October 17.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are about 06:30 p.m., Allimon and another man had an altercation during which he used a machete and inflicted wounds to the man in the head. He then used the same machete to chop, the man’s bicycle several times then fled the scene. The man was assisted to the hospital where he was treated and released. The matter was reported to the Police and Allimon arrested the following day.

His court date is being finalised.