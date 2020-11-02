St. Ann Man Charged For Damaging Bicycle, After Wounding The Owner In Dispute

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Thirty-five-year-old Richard Allimon of Lime Tree Gardens in St Ann was charged with Wounding with Intent and Malicious Destruction of Property following a dispute in his community on Saturday, October 17.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are about 06:30 p.m., Allimon and another man had an altercation during which he used a machete and inflicted wounds to the man in the head. He then used the same machete to chop, the man’s bicycle several times then fled the scene. The man was assisted to the hospital where he was treated and released. The matter was reported to the Police and Allimon arrested the following day.

His court date is being finalised.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....