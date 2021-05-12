St Ann Man Charged for Buggering 5-Year-Old Boy, Granted $300,000 Bail

A 20-year-old man from the parish of St Ann, who is charged with molesting a 5-year-old boy, at a location in the parish, during the month of April, was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 with one or two sureties, when he appeared before the St Ann Parish Court yesterday.

The accused who has been charged with Buggery and Grievous Sexual Assault, is scheduled to return to court in July.

As part of his bail condition, Senior Parish Court Judge, Justice Vaughn Facey, ordered that the accused man relocated to his mother’s home in St Mary, where he is to be put under a 24-hour curfew.

He is also to undergo a psychiatrist evaluation.

Reports are that on May 1st, the child’s mother was giving him a bath when she noticed that he was feeling pain when she touched the regions of his buttocks.

She inquired from him what was wrong, and he allegedly told her that he was molested by the 20-year-old man.

A report was made to the police, and following a series of investigations, the accused was arrested and subsequently charged.