St Ann Man Charged

Thirty-seven-year-old Ricardo Samuels, construction worker of Parry Town, Ocho Rios, St. Ann was charged with Wounding with Intent, Possession of Prohibited Weapon,
Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition and Using Prohibited Weapon to Commit a Felony in relation to an incident which occurred in Parry Town in the parish on Wednesday, February 01.
Reports are that about 1:00a.m., a man was walking home when he was approached by Samuels and another man. Samuels then pointed him out the man to his accomplice— his accomplice then shot the man. The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for the injuries he sustained.
A report was made to the police and Samuels was arrested. Following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, Samuels was charged on Monday, February 06.
His court date has not been finalised.