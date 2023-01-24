St. Ann Man Charged

Thirty-one-year-old Sacada Shelly otherwise called ‘Goosie’, a security guard of
Priory, St. Ann was charged with Burglary and Larceny following an incident in Dump Gate, Priory in the parish on Saturday, January 21.
Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 12:10 a.m., the complainant returned home and noticed that his house was broken into. He later saw Shelly entering his house and after calling out to him he ran. A report was made to the Police, an investigation launched and Shelly was arrested.
Subsequently to a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, he was charged.