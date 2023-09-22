St.Ann List Wanted Men

Detectives assigned to the St. Ann Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB)
have listed two men as wanted for serious crimes in the division.

They are:
 Kemar Matthews otherwise called ‘Bitta’ or ‘Bibi’ who is wanted for Murder and
Wounding with Intent
 Jevaughn Simpson who is wanted for Wounding with Intent

They are to report to the St. Ann’s Bay CIB by 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 20.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating these men are being
asked to contact the St. Ann’s Bay Police at 876-954-3073, the Police 119 emergency number,
Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

 

