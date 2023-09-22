St.Ann List Wanted Men

Detectives assigned to the St. Ann Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB)
have listed two men as wanted for serious crimes in the division.
They are:
Kemar Matthews otherwise called ‘Bitta’ or ‘Bibi’ who is wanted for Murder and
Wounding with Intent
Jevaughn Simpson who is wanted for Wounding with Intent
They are to report to the St. Ann’s Bay CIB by 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 20.
Meanwhile, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating these men are being
asked to contact the St. Ann’s Bay Police at 876-954-3073, the Police 119 emergency number,
Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.