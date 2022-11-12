St Ann Hotel Workers Killed in Fatal Crash

Hotel Workers Killed: Two people are dead and at least nine others injured, following a motor vehicle accident along the border of St Ann and Trelawny on Saturday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Mikel Thompson and Reece Thomas, both hotel workers from St Ann.
According to police, about 4:20 a.m, the driver of the coaster bus was transporting hotel workers from St Ann to Falmouth.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a parked cold storage truck as they approached a section of the Braco main road.
The driver and several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to the Falmouth Hospital, where Thompson and Thomas were pronounced dead.