Hotel Workers Killed

St Ann Hotel Workers Killed in Fatal Crash

Leave a Comment / By / November 12, 2022

Hotel Workers Killed: Two people are dead and at least nine others injured, following a motor vehicle accident along the border of St Ann and Trelawny on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mikel Thompson and Reece Thomas, both hotel workers from St Ann.

According to police, about 4:20 a.m, the driver of the coaster bus was transporting hotel workers from St Ann to Falmouth.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a parked cold storage truck as they approached a section of the Braco main road.

The driver and several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to the Falmouth Hospital, where Thompson and Thomas were pronounced dead.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com