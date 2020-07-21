St Ann Fisherman Charged With Murder

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
A fisherman in St Ann has been charged with murder of a 61-year-old man from his community of Steer Town, in the parish.

Charged with murder is 34-year-old Marvin Demetrious, otherwise ‘Jukie’, a fisherman of Roaring River, Steer Town, St. Ann.

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old Everton Hamilton, of Steer Town, St. Ann.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, residents stumbled upon Hamilton’s body and alerted them. On their arrival, it was seen in a ditch, burnt with gunshot and chop wounds. An intense investigation was launched and Demetrious was arrested. He was interviewed in the presence of his attorney following which, he was charged, Monday, July 20.

His court date has not been finalised.

Investigation continues.

