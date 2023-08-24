St. Catherine Carpenter Charged

St Ann Farmer Charged for Raping Teenage Girl

Leave a Comment / By / August 24, 2023

A St Ann farmer who allegedly raped a teenage girl, at D’ Acres community, last Friday, August 18, has been arrested and charged.

The accused man, 30-year-old Romaine Wilson, has been charged with Rape.

Reports are that about 9:40pm, the teenage girl was travelling in a motor vehicle with the accused man, who allegedly pulled over alongside the roadway, and sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police, and following an investigation, Wilson was taken into custody on Wednesday, and charged.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: