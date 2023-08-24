St Ann Farmer Charged for Raping Teenage Girl

A St Ann farmer who allegedly raped a teenage girl, at D’ Acres community, last Friday, August 18, has been arrested and charged.
The accused man, 30-year-old Romaine Wilson, has been charged with Rape.
Reports are that about 9:40pm, the teenage girl was travelling in a motor vehicle with the accused man, who allegedly pulled over alongside the roadway, and sexually assaulted her.
A report was made to the police, and following an investigation, Wilson was taken into custody on Wednesday, and charged.