St Ann Driver Killed on Llandovery Main Road

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): St Ann Driver Killed – Forty-three-year-old Kevin Pryce of Buckfield District, St. Ann, died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident that occurred along the Llandovery Main Road in St. Ann, on Friday, February 14.

Reports from the St. Ann Police are that at about 8:00 a.m., Pryce was driving a Toyota Fielder motor vehicle along the Llandovery Main Road, towards Runaway Bay.

On reaching a section of the roadway he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an Isuzu motor truck, that was allegedly attempting to overtake another vehicle.

Both drivers sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where Pryce was pronounced dead, and the other driver admitted in serious condition.