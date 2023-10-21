St. Andrew Woman Missing-Shawna-kay Bygrave

October 21, 2023 –Thirty-year-old Shawna-Kay Bygrave otherwise called ‘Shan Beauty’, a
business operator of Mount Salus district, Stony Hill in St Andrew has been missing since
Thursday, October 19
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimeters (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 9:30 p.m., Shawna-Kay was last seen at a gas
station in Constant Spring, St Andrew. Her mode of dress in unknown and she has not been heard
from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shawna-Kay Bygrave is being asked to contact the Stony
Hill Police at 876-942-2223, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
