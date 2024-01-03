St. Andrew woman missing

Sixty-five-year-old Aneis Pownall of Federal Avenue, Kingston 8 has been
missing since Saturday, December 30, 2023.
She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.
Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that Pownall was last seen in Half Way Tree wearing a
white T-shirt, floral skirt and a pair of white sneakers. She has not heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aneis Pownall is asked to contact the Grant Pen Police at
(876) 755-1597, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.



