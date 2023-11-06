November 06, 2023 – Sixty-four-year-old Violet Reid of Mount Friendship District, Golden
Spring, St. Andrew has been missing since Saturday, November 04.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 172 centimeters (5 feet 8 inches) tall.
Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Reid was last seen along Red Hills
Road, St. Andrew wearing a black and white dress with red sneakers. All efforts to contact her
have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Violet Reid is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at
876- 942-2223, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.
St. Andrew Woman Missing
November 06, 2023 – Sixty-four-year-old Violet Reid of Mount Friendship District, Golden